Nashville notes: Reba’s livestream + Caylee’s “That Dog” video

Walker Hayes joins Great Clips for new campaign
Jason Kempin/Getty Images Great Clips has tapped "Fancy Like" hitmaker Walker Hayes for a brand new back-to-school campaign. As part of the campaign, they have rolled out a promotional video that shares a chorus of Walker's unreleased song "Haircut." In the clip, Walker draws similarities between performing onstage and going to school. "I study songs and I practice before my shows. You guys study and practice before your test," Walker tells his six kids in the video. […]