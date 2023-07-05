AD
Neal Schon mourns Journey co-founder George Tickner

todayJuly 5, 2023

Journey co-founder and original rhythm guitarist George Tickner has passed away, according to a Facebook post by his former bandmate Neal Schon.

Schon shared a series of posts about Tickner’s death at the age of 76, captioning it, “Dear George ‘Of a Lifetime’ is still one of my favorite songs ever. RIP brother God Speed.” He added in a post on Twitter, “RIP George you now fly with the Angels.”

Tickner appeared on Journey’s 1975 self-titled debut. He wrote three songs on the album, including the one Schon mentioned in his post, “Of a Lifetime.” He also has a writing credit on two songs on the band’s follow-up, 1976’s Look Into The Future, but he had left the group to attend Stanford’s medical school by the time it was released. He was credited with writing one song on the band’s third album, 1977’s Next

Journey, of course, went on to superstardom, selling 48 million albums in the U.S. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. 

Although Tickner hadn’t been with the band for years, he was on hand in 2005 when Journey received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

