Buck Country Music News

Need a new side table? ‘The Pioneer Woman’ has you covered

todayJuly 21, 2023

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine

If you’re looking for a new side table, you’re in luck. 

The Pioneer Woman‘s Ree Drummond has her bestselling Helen End Table for your consideration.

Priced at $144, the table is made with a solid wood frame, and is available in teal and brown.

“I LOVE this end table! It looks great in so many different spots. Sturdy, too—it passes Ladd’s wobble test. [cowboy emoji],” Ree shares on Facebook.

The Helen End Table and other items from The Pioneer Woman Collection are available now at walmart.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

dolly-parton-releases-rockstar-cover-of-queen’s-“we-are-the-champions/we-will-rock-you”
Dolly Parton releases Rockstar cover of Queen’s “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You”

Butterfly Records/Big Machine Label Group Dolly Parton has released another track from her upcoming rock album, Rockstar. Her latest is a cover of the Queen classic “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You.” Rockstar, dropping November 17, features Dolly collaborating with a whole host of A-list artists, including The Beatles' Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Steven Tyler, Steve Perry, Sting, Stevie Nicks, Richie Sambora, Elton John and Peter Frampton. In addition to “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You,” the album has Rock & Roll Hall […]

todayJuly 21, 2023

