Neil Young, John Mellencamp & more to headline Farm Aid in Noblesville, Indiana

todayJuly 11, 2023

Background
Courtesy of Farm Aid

Farm Aid will once again be back this September, featuring performances by the organization’s board members: Neil Young, in his first return to the festival since 2019, John MellencampWillie NelsonMargo Price and Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds.

This year’s event will take place Saturday, September 23, at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana, the second time it’s being held at the venue and the third time in Mellencamp’s home state.

“We are honored and excited to bring the Farm Aid experience back to Indiana,” Mellencamp shares. “My home state holds deep meaning for me and for the generations of family farmers who have dedicated their lives to caring for the Earth and bringing us good food.” 

Other artists on the bill include Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The WolfpackNathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsLukas NelsonAllison RussellThe String Cheese Incident and Particle Kid.

Tickets for this year’s Farm Aid go on sale Saturday, July 15, at 10 a.m. ET.

The very first Farm Aid concert was held in September 1985 in Champaign, Illinois, to raise funds to support family farmers. Since its inception, the annual festival has raised more than $70 million to support programs helping the farming community.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

