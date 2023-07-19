AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

New docuseries explores the San Francisco music scene of the ’60s and ’70s

todayJuly 19, 2023

Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

A new docuseries that explores the music of San Francisco is set to premiere in August on MGM+, formerly EPIX. 

San Francisco Sounds: A Place in Time focuses on the Bay Area music scene from 1965 to 1975, a period that launched legendary artists like the Grateful DeadJefferson AirplaneSly and the Family StoneJanis JoplinSteve MillerSantana and more to national stardom.

The two-part series, from the same team behind the Emmy-nominated music documentary Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time, will air over two Sundays, August 20 and 27, at 10 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

