AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

New York Yankees celebrating Jerry Garcia with Bobblehead Week

todayJuly 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images

August 1 would have been Jerry Garcia’s 81st birthday, and the New York Yankees will be celebrating the late Grateful Dead frontman for an entire week. 

For the games running August 1 to August 6, the first 3,000 fans who purchase tickets will receive an exclusive New York Yankees Jerry Garcia bobblehead.

And it’s all for a good cause. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket will go to The Dead’s nonprofit, the Rex Foundation, which “provides extensive community support to small organizations making an impact in the arts, sciences, education, the environment, and social justice.”

And the Yankees aren’t the only ones celebrating Jerry. The Oakland A’s are holding Jerry Garcia Night on August 18, with special tickets that include a tie-dye Athletics T-shirt with Garcia’s face. The A’s take on the Baltimore Orioles that night, and the game will feature a pregame concert by Moonalice, as well as a special guest for the first pitch. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket will also be donated to the Rex Foundation.

Garcia died August 9, 1995, at the age of 53.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nick-mason-is-now-an-honorary-citizen-of-pompeii
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Nick Mason is now an honorary citizen of Pompeii

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason has been made an honorary citizen of the Italian city of Pompeii, Planet Rock Radio reports. Mason received the honor on July 24 ahead of his Pompeii concert with his current band, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets. Mason and Pink Floyd have a long history with Pompeii; in October 1971 they shot their concert film Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii at the Pompeii Amphitheater, and Mason acknowledged that history in accepting the […]

todayJuly 25, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%