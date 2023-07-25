AD
Rev Rock Report

Nick Mason is now an honorary citizen of Pompeii

todayJuly 25, 2023

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason has been made an honorary citizen of the Italian city of Pompeii, Planet Rock Radio reports. Mason received the honor on July 24 ahead of his Pompeii concert with his current band, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets.

Mason and Pink Floyd have a long history with Pompeii; in October 1971 they shot their concert film Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii at the Pompeii Amphitheater, and Mason acknowledged that history in accepting the new citizenship. 

“I am overwhelmed by being here and having such a great honor given to me. What I really need to say initially is thank you, not only from myself, but the other people who made this happen. Of course, that’s Roger WatersDavid Gilmour and Richard Wright,” Mason said. “I’m sorry that I can’t bring the rest of the band with me. I can’t even bring my mustache.”

He added, “We have been linked to Pompeii for 50 years now. If you told me 50 years ago that I’d be back here I would have thought that was impossible. I should have returned 30 years ago.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

