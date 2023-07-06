Nikki Sixx shares letter from Dolly Parton complimenting “Bygones” performance

Vijat Mohindra/Butterfly Records via BMLG

Nikki Sixx got a personalized letter from Dolly Parton following the release of their collaborative single, “Bygones.”

“Well … I guess you’ve heard, we’ve got us a hit record!” the country icon wrote the Mötley Crüe bassist. “We’re #1 from what I hear on ‘Bygones’!”

“You did a fantastic job on that,” Parton continued. “Thank you for joining us, you made it a lot of what it is. I appreciate you. Rock on!”

Sixx shared a photo of the message in a Facebook post alongside the caption, “Gonna have to frame this one.”

“Bygones,” which also features Judas Priest‘s Rob Halford and new Crüe guitarist John 5, premiered in June. It’ll appear on Parton’s upcoming rock album, Rockstar, due out November 17.