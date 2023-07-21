AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Nils Lofgren on his new album, ‘Mountains’: “Was kind of a great adventure”

todayJuly 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD

E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren is ready to share his latest solo project, Mountains, which was recorded during the pandemic.

Lofgren tells ABC Audio that while he loved being home with his wife, Amy, and their dogs, “it was the first time in my life that I didn’t do anything kind of professionally,” and he knew he needed to change that.

“So I just really hunkered down and I was kind of excited to write a record, just write what I was feeling,” he shares. “And it really was kind of a great adventure when I got into it.” 

Lofgren says the title of the album is reflective of the hard times the world was going through with the pandemic and the divisive political climate.

Mountains was obvious to me because I felt all of us climbing new mountains, new challenges. Everybody had surprising stuff going on that was very challenging,” he says.

The album features special guests like Neil YoungRingo Starr, Ron Carter and the late David Crosby, who Lofgren says had wanted to work with him for a while.

“David Crosby, God rest his soul, friend of 55 years, had told me at the end of the last record, Blue with Lou, ‘Let me sing on your record,’” Nils says. Unfortunately, he had already finished that record, which was released in 2019. But then a new opportunity came with the Mountains track “I Remember Her Name.”

Nils says, “I called and said, ‘Look, I got an idea for a song, give me a little bit, I’ll send it to you,’” and Crosby simply replied, “Great. Count me in.”  

Mountains will be released Friday, July 21. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

five-dead-in-mass-shooting-on-caribbean-island-of-st.-vincent:-police
insert_link

National News

Five dead in mass shooting on Caribbean island of St. Vincent: Police

(PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad) - Authorities are on high alert in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, following a shooting incident that left five people dead. Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, local time, officers responded to "a report of a mass shooting" in Kingstown, the capital of the Caribbean nation, according to a statement from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. Police told ABC News a group of people […]

todayJuly 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%