AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Obamas’ family chef found dead in pond on Martha’s Vineyard, police say

todayJuly 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(MARTHA’S VINEYARD, Mass.) — The body of a missing paddleboarder recovered from a pond in Martha’s Vineyard on Monday morning was an employee of former President Barack Obama, the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) said.

Divers for the MSP Underwater Recovery Unit retrieved the body of 45-year-old Tafari Campbell at Edgartown Great Pond.

“Tafari was a beloved part of our family. When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House –creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together,” President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama said in a statement. “In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter.”

The Obamas asked Campbell to continue working with them after they left the White House and he “generously agreed,” they said in a statement.

“He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone. Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari — especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin — in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man.”

Campbell was visiting Martha’s Vineyard at the time of his death, police said. The Obamas were not at the home when the incident occurred, according to MSP.

The victim’s body was located by Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers, according to MSP.

The underwater recovery unit retrieved the victim’s body about 100 feet from the shore and 8 feet underwater, according to state police.

The paddleboarder went missing in the pond on Sunday, but authorities suspended the search after several hours to “allow dive teams, flight crews, and other responders to re-equip and assess next steps” after they could not find the man, MSP said.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit is investigating the incident for the Cape and Islands District and Edgartown Police.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Eddie Vedder’s daughter corrects Swfitie confusing her dad for Pedro Pascal

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage Taylor Swift's Eras Tour arrived in the land of grunge over the weekend with shows at Seattle's Lumen Field on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23. Eddie Vedder was in attendance alongside his family, but not everyone recognized the Pearl Jam frontman as the grunge royalty that he is. One Swiftie on TikTok shared a photo of Vedder in the crowd, only to identify him as The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal. Many took to the […]

todayJuly 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%