AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Oh “Baby”: See Kim Kardashian in teaser to upcoming ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’

todayJuly 20, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC News

FX released a teaser to American Horror Story: Delicate, the next installment of the acclaimed horror anthology — and the first to star Kim Kardashian — on Thursday.

The creepy teaser is set to a version of “Rock A-Bye Baby” and opens with an almost Busby Berkeley kaleidoscopic image of a spinning circle of dancers in white wigs. The dancers are intercut with creepy images of in vitro fertilization, baby crib mobiles and a bird’s nest dropping an egg.

Also shown in turn, wearing matching white wigs and mirrored sunglasses, are Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne and Kim, who is shown at the teaser’s close with a baby swaddled in her arms.

Delicate is being compared to the thriller classic Rosemary’s Baby, and centers on a woman in the public eye who is convinced darker forces are sabotaging her pregnancy journey. The title is a reference to its apparent source material, Danielle Valentine‘s thriller novel Delicate Condition.

Cast members also include Pose‘s Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Hellraiser‘s Odessa A’zion and The Resident veteran Matt Czuchry.

No debut date for season 12 of American Horror Story was shown on the teaser.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

kevin-hart,-cate-blanchett-and-jamie-lee-curtis’-video-game-adaptation-‘borderlands’-gets-2024-release-date
insert_link

Entertainment News

Kevin Hart, Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis’ video game adaptation ‘Borderlands’ gets 2024 release date

ABC/Christopher Willard Lionsgate revealed on Thursday that Borderlands, the action movie based on the bestselling video game series, is hitting theaters August 9, 2024. Kevin Hart, and Oscar winners Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis star in the movie as the flesh-and-blood version of the game's characters: Hart plays mercenary Roland; Blanchett the Siren, Lillith; and Curtis the archeologist, Dr. Patricia Tannis.   Jack Black has also signed on to the picture as the voice of Claptrap, a […]

todayJuly 20, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%