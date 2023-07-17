AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, July 17, 2011: Bruce Springsteen honors Clarence Clemons at New Jersey show

todayJuly 17, 2023

Background
On This Day, July 17, 2011…

At Asbury Park, New Jersey’s Wonder Bar, Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance for a tribute to his late friend and E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, who had passed away in June of that year.

The 45-minute set for 400 fans included soul classics as well as “Savin’ Up,” which Bruce wrote for Clemons’ 1983 album with the Red Bank Rockers.

Clemons was a member of Bruce’s E Street Band from 1974 until his passing at the age of 69. He was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the E Street Band in 2014.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

