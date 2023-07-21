AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, July 21, 1991: Roger Waters hosts star-studded concert at the Berlin Wall

todayJuly 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Eight months after the fall of the Berlin Wall, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters hosted a star-studded concert version of the band’s classic album The Wall at the site of its former location.

The concert featured a host of A-list musicians, including Bryan AdamsJoni MitchellVan MorrisonScorpionsSinead O’ConnorCyndi Lauper and more. It did not include Waters’ former Pink Floyd bandmates David Gilmour, Nick Mason or Rick Wright, prompting controversy over whether they were ever asked to join.

A month after the concert, Waters released the live album and video, The Wall — Live in Berlin.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

roger-waters’-‘the-dark-side-of-the-moon-redux’-coming-in-october
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Roger Waters’ ‘The Dark Side of The Moon Redux’ coming in October

SBG Records Roger Waters has finally stopped teasing fans about his reimagined The Dark Side of the Moon. The rocker just announced that the album, The Dark Side of the Moon Redux, will be released October 6 and shared the first track from it, his reimagined take on “Money.”  “He’s gone and done it. He’s reimagined it,” Waters is heard saying in a video post on Instagram, adding, “He must be mad.”  Waters first […]

todayJuly 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%