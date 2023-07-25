AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, July 25, 1980: AC/DC releases ‘Back in Black’

todayJuly 25, 2023

On This Day, July 25, 1980…

AC/DC released their seventh studio album Back in Black, which was their first album following the death of singer Bon Scott.

The album featured new lead singer Brian Johnson, and contained such future AC/DC classics as the title track, “You Shook Me All Night Long” and “Hells Bells.”

Back in Black was a massive hit for the Aussie rockers, becoming one of the best-selling albums of all time. It sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, and was certified 25-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

