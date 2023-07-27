AD
On This Day, July 27, 1976: John Lennon gets his Green Card

todayJuly 27, 2023

On This Day, July 27, 1976…

After a four-year legal battle, John Lennon received his Green Card, granting him permanent residency status in the United States.

The Beatles icon faced deportation due to his political activism and 1968 marijuana conviction, but in 1975, the U.S. Court of Appeals overturned the deportation order.

Lennon and wife Yoko Ono had been living in New York since 1971. He would have been eligible for U.S. citizenship in 1981, but was murdered outside his Manhattan apartment in 1980.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

