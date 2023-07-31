AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day, July 31, 1980: The Eagles’ long run ends at Long Beach

todayJuly 31, 2023

Background
On This Day, July 31, 1980…

During a benefit gig in Long Beach, California, Eagles members Glenn Frey and Don Felder spent the show detailing how they planned to beat each other up after it was over.  

The show – now known as the “Long Night at Wrong Beach” – was a benefit for California Senator Alan Cranston’s re-election campaign, and the band basically split up after the gig, although they did go on to release a live album of the tour, Eagles Live, in order to fulfill their commitment to Elektra Records. 

The band eventually reconvened in 1994, although Felder was kicked out of the group in 1999. Frey passed away in 2016, but the band continued on with Glenn’s son Deacon Frey and Vince Gill joining the group.

The Eagles recently announced their Long Goodbye Farewell tour, which kicks off September 7 in New York City.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

