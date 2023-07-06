AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day, July 6, 1977: Roger Waters spits on fan during Pink Floyd show

todayJuly 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, July 6, 1977…

At a Pink Floyd show in Montreal, Roger Waters got so upset at fans who were being noisy and setting off firecrackers, he spit on one of them.

That night, he told producer Bob Ezrin he wished he could build a wall between himself and the audience, which went on to inspire Pink Floyd’s next album, The Wall

Released on November 30, 1979, The Wall topped the U.S. charts for 15 weeks, went on to sell over 30 million copies and was certified 23-times Platinum.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

trump-aide-walt-nauta-pleads-not-guilty-in-classified-documents-case
insert_link

National News

Trump aide Walt Nauta pleads not guilty in classified documents case

(MIAMI) -- Walt Nauta, the longtime aide to former President Donald Trump who was charged alongside him in the special counsel's classified documents case, pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday at his arraignment in Miami. Nauta, who first worked for Trump in the White House before accompanying him to Florida following Trump's presidency, is facing six counts as part of the criminal case involving Trump's handling of classified documents. […]

todayJuly 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%