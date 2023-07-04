AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

One dead, nine injured in July 4th weekend fireworks explosion

July 4, 2023

Piccell/Getty Images

(GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.) — One woman has died and nine other have been injured after a firework exploded at a home late Monday night, police say.

The explosion happened at a home in Park Township, Michigan, near the intersection of Main Street and N. 160th Avenue, at approximately 11 p.m., according to ABC News’ Grand Rapids affiliate station WZZM-TV.

It is unclear if the explosion was caused by a manufacturing fault or by user error but a lieutenant from the Ottowa County Sheriff’s Office told WZZM at the scene that a 43-year-old woman had died in the accident in Holland, Michigan, which is located some 30 miles west of Grand Rapids and nestled on the east side of Lake Michigan.

Nine others were hurt in the explosion and taken to hospital with the conditions of the victims ranging from minor to critical, the Ottowa County Sheriff’s Office told WZZM.

Several nearby homes and vehicles were also damaged in the blast, according to WZZM.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

