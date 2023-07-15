AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

One police officer dead, two other cops in critical condition in North Dakota shooting

todayJuly 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images/STOCK

(FARGO, N.D.) — Police in Fargo, North Dakota, say one of their own was killed in a shooting Friday, an incident that also critically injured two other officers and injured two civilians.

The suspect died as a result of the shooting which took place at the intersection of 25th Street South and 9th Avenue South, Fargo Police said in a press release overnight.

“A total of five individuals sustained injuries in this incident. The Fargo Police Department can confirm that one of its officers has died as a result of sustained injuries and two remain in critical condition this evening,” the City of Fargo said in a statement regarding the shooting. “Two other involved civilians sustained serious injuries, including the suspect who has died as a result of the shooting.”

Police initially evacuated residents in the area of the shooting during the investigation but confirmed shortly after that there was no longer a threat to the general public, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and the identities of those involved are not being released at this time as the process of notifying family members is currently ongoing. The motive for the shooting is currently unknown.

The Fargo Police Department confirmed that they will not be releasing any additional information prior to a scheduled press conference on Saturday morning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

graham-nash-reunited-with-guitar-he-gifted-jerry-garcia-over-50-years-ago
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Graham Nash reunited with guitar he gifted Jerry Garcia over 50 years ago

Bobby Bank/Getty Images Graham Nash was recently reunited with a guitar he hasn’t seen in over 50 years.  Nash was playing a concert in Berkeley, California, on Monday, July 10, where he was reunited with Jerry Garcia’s infamous "Alligator" guitar, which was actually gifted to the Grateful Dead frontman by Nash to thank him for playing pedal steel on the Crosby, Stills & Nash classic “Teach your Children.” Photographer Jay Bakesberg, who photographed Nash’s performance, relayed the story on Instagram. He […]

todayJuly 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%