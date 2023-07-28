AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Ooh-la-la! Elton John adds two French bulldogs to his menagerie

todayJuly 28, 2023

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Now that Elton John‘s tour is over, he’ll likely be spending more time at home, which means he may have time to walk all the new dogs that he and his husband David Furnish have been adding to their menagerie.

Back in June, David posted a photo of an adorable black puppy named Jacob and announced that his and Elton’s two sons, Elijah and Zachary, would be “co-fathering” the dog, with him and Elton as “grandparents.”

On July 28, David revealed the family had acquired two additional dogs: French bulldog puppies named Regine and Nicole. “Here we grow again,” wrote David, adding the hashtag #obsessed.

In March of this year, David revealed that his and Elton’s beloved cocker spaniel Marilyn had passed away just shy of her 18th birthday.

Jacob, Regine and Nicole join the pair of “pandemic puppies” Elton and David bought for their songs in 2020: two impossibly cute German shepherd pups.

It’s not clear just how many dogs Elton owns at this point: Some reports have stated that he owns or has owned as many as 20. His late cocker spaniel Arthur, Marilyn’s mate, was even the best man when he and David had their civil partnership ceremony in 2005.

Despite having a song called “Honky Cat,” Elton’s clearly a dog person; he doesn’t own any felines.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

