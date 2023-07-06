AD
Uncategorized

Paul McCartney’s ‘The Lyrics’ coming to paperback in November

July 6, 2023

Liveright Publishing

Paul McCartney’s comprehensive book about his music is finally getting a paperback.

The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present will get a one-volume, paperback release on November 7. The new edition will include McCartney’s musings on seven songs left out of the original release: “Bluebird,” “Day Tripper,” “English Tea,” “Every Night,” “Hello, Goodbye,” “Magical Mystery Tour” and “Step Inside Love.”

First released in 2021, The Lyrics went to #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and earned the Book of the Year honor from Barnes & Noble. It has McCartney chronicling his musical history and the inspirations behind his songs, with tracks arranged alphabetically instead of chronologically. It also includes never-before-seen material from McCartney’s personal archive, including photographs, drafts and more.

“The one thing I’ve always managed to do, whether at home or on the road, is to write new songs. I know that some people, when they get to a certain age, like to go to a diary to recall day-to-day events from the past, but I have no such notebooks,” McCartney said at the time of The Lyrics’ release. “What I do have are my songs, hundreds of them, which I’ve learned serve much the same purpose. And these songs span my entire life”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

