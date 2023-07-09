AD
Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying weds boyfriend Mark Manio in ceremony officiated by Christina Perri

todayJuly 9, 2023

After six years together, Scott Hoying of Pentatonix finally tied the knot with his fiancé, Mark Manio, on Friday, July 7 in Santa Barbara, CA, according to People.

The couple wanted a seaside wedding, Scott tells People, because, “some of our favorite, romantic, lifelong memories together are by the beach.” 

The two wore matching off-white tuxedos as they walked down a mirrored aisle, while singer Kina Grannis performed “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” as she did in the 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians. “That’s our favorite love song of all time from our favorite scene of our favorite movie,” explains Scott.

“A Thousand Years” singer Christina Perri was also on hand, but she didn’t sing: A friend of the couple, she actually acted as officiant. At the reception, Scott sang “Four,” which he wrote for Mark after they got engaged last year. It’ll be on Scott’s EP Parallel, which comes out July 28.

“The song is one of my favorite songs I have ever written, as it is a love letter I dedicated to Mark after we had dated for four years, and I can barely sing it without crying,” he explains.

The couple’s first dance was “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman, performed live by the woman who sang it on the movie’s soundtrack, Loren Allred. Other guests included Scott’s Pentatonix group mates, American Idol’s Randy Jackson, actor Colton Haynes, and Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon.

Scott and Mark are now heading to Punta Mita, Mexico for a honeymoon and are already planning to start “a big ol’ family.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

