Peter Gabriel & U2 remember Sinéad O’Connor

todayJuly 27, 2023

Peter Gabriel and U2 are the latest artists to remember singer Sinéad O’Connor, whose death was revealed Wednesday, July 26. She was 56.

In her 2021 memoir, Rememberings, Sinéad claimed she had a romantic relationship with Gabriel; he calls her “an extraordinary talent” in his tribute.

“She could move us with a candour and a passion with which so many people connected,” he writes. “The path she chose was always difficult and uncompromising but at every turn she would show her spirit and her courage. I feel lucky to have had the chance to work with her.” 

U2 shared a series of black-and-white photos of Sinéad, one with The Edge and another with Bono, with the Irish rockers writing, “Touch these eyes with a broken smile, Touch my mouth with your furrowed brow, Lift my heart, heal my shame , Lead me into rest again .. Heroine.. Rest In Peace Sinéad.”

Sinéad worked with The Edge early in her career, providing lead vocals on the song “Heroine” from his soundtrack to the 1986 movie Captive. U2’s Larry Mullen, Jr. also appeared on the song.

In a July Facebook post, O’Connor revealed she was working on a new record, and it seems there were other plans in the works, as well.

Her management team, 67 Management, released a statement about her passing and noted that at the time of her death she “was completing her new album, reviewing new tour dates for 2024 and considering opportunities in relation to a movie of her book,” referring to Rememberings. “Wonderful plans were afoot at this time.”

They added that it was an honor to work with Sinéad, sharing, “[B]ut much, much more than that Sinead was family. May she rest in peace.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

