Peterson Health Physical Therapy Pool to close

DeMasco named President of Texas Association of Healthcare Volunteers
Peterson Health and Peterson Auxiliary has announced that Lynda DeMasco will be the new President of the Texas Association of Healthcare Volunteers (TAHV). DeMasco has been a member of the Peterson Auxiliary for many years and has served as President, Vice President, and a volunteer. She was also instrumental in the creation of the Auxiliary Scholarship Committee. TAHV supports volunteer organizations in Texas by providing resources and educational opportunities in […]