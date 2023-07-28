AD
Local News

Peterson Health Physical Therapy Pool to close

todayJuly 28, 2023

The Peterson Health Pevehouse Ambulatory Care Center therapy pool will officially close effective July 28, ending aquatic therapy due to aging infrastructure. According to Assistant Director of Outpatient Rehab Jim LeRoux, “We have determined that given the cost of renovation relative to the amount of patient care it provides, it is just not financially feasible to keep it open.” LeRoux also states that other therapy treatment methods have been proven more effective.

Peterson is now looking towards the Alter-G anti-gravity treadmill and repurposing the pool space for types of programs which will have more opportunities for future growth.

Peterson Health is also planning on making major renovations to the Pevehouse Ambulatory Care Center once the new Amanda and J. David Williams Surgery Center opens in Spring of 2024. The plans for the center include an expansion of therapy and imaging services.

For more information, visit PetersonHealth.com.

Written by: Michelle Layton

Similar posts

