Philadelphia mass shooting: Few answers in apparently random attack as suspect charged with murder

(PHILADELPHIA) — Investigators are searching for answers as to why someone wearing a ski mask and body armor went on an apparently random shooting spree in Philadelphia on the eve of the Fourth of July, gunning down five people.

“This armed and armored individual wreaked havoc, firing with a rifle at their victims, seemingly at random,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said during a press conference Tuesday.

The Philadelphia Police Department received 911 calls about a shooting near Chester Street in the city’s Kingsessing neighborhood on Monday night just before 8:30 p.m. ET. Gunfire was heard in several areas near the first location during the shooting, according to police.

The suspect — identified by police as Kimbrady Carriker, 40, of Philadelphia — was arraigned Wednesday morning on multiple counts of murder and attempted murder, as well as aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, carrying a firearm without a license and other charges. The suspect is being held without bail and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 24, court records show.

Five people died after being shot multiple times, according to police. The victims were identified by police as Daujan Brown, 15; Lashyd Merritt, 20; Ralph Moralis, 59; Dymir Stanton, 29; and Joseph Wamah, Jr., 31.

Kingsessing resident Theo James said he heard a young man screaming for “help” before realizing there were multiple gunshot victims.

“After I helped him out, I saw another person down the street, discovered them and helped them out. And one more person,” James told WPVI.

Surveillance video obtained by Philadelphia ABC station WPVI appears to show a person shooting at a nearby intersection.

Lashyd Merritt’s mother, Marie Merritt, said her son was headed to a store across the street from their home when he was shot dead, telling WPVI, “It’s like I feel him saying, ‘Why me, why me, why me?'”

Two unidentified children, as young as 2, were injured during the shooting while traveling in a car with their mother. One suffered an eye injury from shattered glass and the other was shot in the leg, according to police.

Police said responding officers came under fire as they pursued the suspect that night, arresting Carriker in a rear alley of Frazier Street after a brief chase on foot. The officers did not return fire and Carriker ultimately surrendered, police said.

Carriker allegedly used an AR-15-style rifle, which was recovered by police. A 9 mm handgun, magazines and a police scanner were also found on the individual, according to police.

