Pink and opening act Brandi Carlile pay tribute to Sinead O’Connor in Cincinnati

todayJuly 27, 2023

Steve Granitz/WireImage

At her concert in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 26, Pink paid tribute to the late Sinead O’Connor with some help from her Summer Carnival tour opening act, Brandi Carlile.

As you can see in fan-shot video on YouTube and TikTok, Pink told the crowd, “When I was a little girl, my mom grew up in Atlantic City [New Jersey], and I used to go down to the Ocean City Boardwalk with my ten dollars and I would make a demo tape.”

“I would make a little cassette tape and imagine it was my demo for the record company,” she continued. “And it would always be either ‘Greatest Love of All’ by Whitney Houston or ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ by Sinead O’Connor. So in honor of Sinead, and in honor of my very, very talented friend Brandi Carlile, I asked her if she would come out here and sing this song with me.”

The two then launched into a duet version of Sinead’s signature song, “Nothing Compares 2 U,” a worldwide number-one hit written by Prince.

After the performance, according to Billboard, Pink told the crowd, “You never know what people are going through. It’s not that hard to give people a smile… we’re all learning that lesson together now.”

Pink also shared a tribute to Sinead on her Instagram Story.

O’Connor, 56, died in London on July 26. A cause of death has not yet been revealed; the results of an autopsy will likely take weeks. O’Connor had struggled for years with mental health issues; last year, her son Shane died by suicide at age 17.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

