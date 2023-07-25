AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Police investigating homophobic, antisemitic vandalism at University of Michigan

todayJuly 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(ANN ARBOR, Mich.) — Police in Ann Arbor, Michigan, are investigating “hate-motivated vandalism” at two off-campus fraternity houses.

The Ann Arbor Police Department described the vandalism as “homophobic and antisemitic,” including a swastika.

“The university condemns these acts of vandalism, which included broken windows and spray-painted messages that are vile, homophobic and antisemitic,” University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono said in a statement.

Police said they believe the vandalism at the two off-campus fraternities occurred between 5 p.m. on July 17 and 6 a.m. on July 18.

The fraternity houses were vacant for the summer, but students will be living at both locations in the fall, according to Ono.

Ann Arbor Police are actively investigating the incident and have asked the public to come forward with information about suspicious activity, or with any doorbell camera footage from nearby houses.

“The Ann Arbor Police Department takes hate motivated crimes very seriously,” Ann Arbor Police wrote in a statement. “Hate has no place in the City of Ann Arbor.”

The incident follows a broader spike in antisemitic incidents nationwide. The Anti-Defamation League reported antisemitic incidents increased by more than 30% in 2022 compared to 2021, the highest number of incidents on record in the United States since the organization began tracking them.

While the fraternity houses were vacant for the summer, the University of Michigan offers summer programs and classes for their spring/summer term, which concludes in mid-August.

“Yeah that was pretty disturbing,” student Jason Lehto told ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV. “I feel like it’s a symptom of the ongoing political polarization, rise of extremism in this country.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

trader-joe’s-recalls-cookies-that-may-contain-rocks
insert_link

Business News

Trader Joe’s recalls cookies that may contain rocks

Trader Joe's (NEW YORK) -- Trader Joe's shoppers should check their pantries for two kinds of the company's cookie products that were recently recalled because they "may contain rocks." The retailer announced in a press release on July 21 that it had been notified about the possible contamination by a supplier. The two kinds of cookie products impacted by the recall include Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe's […]

todayJuly 25, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%