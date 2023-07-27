AD
Entertainment News

Polly Pocket, He-Man, even Magic 8 Ball — Mattel Films opening up its toy box after ‘Barbie’ success

todayJuly 27, 2023

Producer Robbie Brenner at the ‘Barbie’ world premiere — Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Mattel Films, the movie wing of the iconic toy company, has high hopes for its movie slate after the runaway success of Barbie.

As reported, the company was already opening up its toy box looking for IP to turn into grist for movies, with classics like the card game Uno to more seemingly movie-ready properties like Masters of the Universe headed to the big screen. 

Before Barbie came out, Variety caught up with the person shepherding those projects, Oscar-nominated Dallas Buyers Club producer Robbie Brenner. She explained, “Everybody hopes that when you create a movie that there is going to be a franchise…”

Brenner added, “But, in this day and age, you just want to get the first one right.”

With Barbie‘s box office performance, a sequel is the biggest no-brainer since Ken. 

That said, other Mattel properties are getting ready for their close-ups. They include the J.J. Abrams-produced Hot Wheels movie, which Brenner called “grounded and gritty.” Mattel also has a Matchbox movie in play, speaking of little toy cars.

Additionally, there’s a Polly Pocket movie coming from MGM with star Lily Collins and director Lena Dunham. “It’s been an amazing collaboration,” she explains, adding it’s in the development phase.

As reported, a “surrealistic” take of the kids show Barney and Friends is also on the docket, starring Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya

Brenner also said Tom Hanks is attached to Major Matt Mason, based on the moon-residing astronaut toy from the ’60s; Vin Diesel will star in Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots. As for a movie based on the Magic 8-Ball most kids have had, Brenner says it will “probably be a PG-13 thriller.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

