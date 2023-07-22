AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Pregnant woman killed, four others injured in shooting at Houston park

todayJuly 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(HOUSTON) — A pregnant woman was shot and killed after a fight broke out at a Texas park early Saturday, her family told ABC Houston station KTRK.

Four other people were struck by gunfire, including two suspected shooters, after dozens of shots were reportedly fired, police said.

The shooting occurred at Margaret Jenkins Park in southeast Houston around 1:14 a.m., police said. The Houston Police Department received multiple reports of shots fired at the location through its ShotSpotter technology, Assistant Chief E. Garcia said.

“A total of 36 shots came in from that technology,” Garcia said at a press briefing.

Police believe a fight broke out between groups of people at the park, when the altercation led to some taking out firearms and shooting, Garcia said.

Three of the people struck by gunfire were transported to a local hospital, including the two suspected shooters, Garcia said. They are in stable condition, he said. One person suffered a graze wound and did not to go the hospital, he said.

The family of the woman killed in the shooting identified her to KTRK as 21-year-old Autumn Vallian.

The victim was with her friends and family at a birthday party when the fight broke out, KTRK reported. She was trying to leave when she was fatally shot, her mother, Ebony Vallian, told the station.

“My daughter came telling me, pulling me, ‘Mama, let’s get away, let’s get away,'” Ebony Vallian told KTRK. “I looked back, my baby was down on the ground. Gone.”

Her family told the station Autumn Vallian was 5 months pregnant and was excited to become a mother.

“I just lost my baby,” Ebony Vallian told KTRK. “I just lost my baby. [She was] in school, trying to get a job. Trying to become something, and she’s gone now.”

The two shooting suspects have been detained at the hospital, according to Garcia. Police are investigating to see if there are any additional suspects in the incident, he said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

new-guidance-suggests-skipping-ozempic-before-surgery
insert_link

Health News

New guidance suggests skipping Ozempic before surgery

(NEW YORK) -- In recent years, Ozempic and other similar drugs, called GLP-1 agonists, have grown in popularity for weight loss. However, doctors are now cautioning people against taking these medications before undergoing surgery or a procedure that requires them to be sedated. The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) said in a recent statement that people who take the GLP-1 agonists every day should stop the medication on the day of […]

todayJuly 22, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%