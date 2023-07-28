AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Priscilla Block teases sassy new song, “Fake Names”

todayJuly 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Keith Griner/Getty Images

Priscilla Block‘s been working on new music, and she recently gave fans a preview of “Fake Names” on Instagram.

The as-yet-unreleased track boasts a bouncy melody and has Priscilla playing a sassy lady who blames all her wrongdoings on her “fake names.”

“We can blame it on our fake names/ I’m hurricane Hailey/ She’s from Alabama and she’s bats*** crazy/ Mary Jane she’s a pilot in the Navy/ And black out Brittney might puke on your Luccheses/ The hell that we’re raising/ The hearts that we’re breaking/ Hey it ain’t a real mistake/ ‘Cause we can blame it on our fake names,” goes the vibrant chorus.

The Instagram video also features Priscilla singing along to her song while doing her makeup.

Priscilla’s currently #4 on the country charts with her Justin Moore-assisted duet, “You, Me, And Whiskey.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

walker-hayes-releases-“stetson”-+-“show-me-the-country”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Walker Hayes releases “Stetson” + “Show Me The Country”

Courtesy of RCA Records After weeks of teasing the songs on social media, Walker Hayes has finally released "Stetson" and "Show Me The Country." The two tracks arrive on the heels of the Monument Records artist's new joint partnership with RCA Records. "Couldn’t be more excited to continue working with RCA," Walker shares. "Since my music is all over the map, I’m really looking forward to this next chapter with them and seeing how we can spread the bass/808’s. Can’t […]

todayJuly 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%