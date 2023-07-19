AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

R.E.M. biography ‘Maps and Legends: The Story of R.E.M.’ to be released in August

todayJuly 19, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Nottingham Press

The story of legendary rock band R.E.M. is being told in a new biography, Maps and Legends: The Story of R.E.M., by John Hunter

Although Hunter did not interview band members Michael StipeMike MillsPeter Buck or Bill Berry directly, the book is culled from previous video and audio interviews given by the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. It also pulls from newspaper and magazine articles, as well as interviews with people close to the band, including high school classmates and bandmates, friends and producers.

The book promises to not only delve into R.E.M.’s entire career, which includes such hit albums as Out Of Time and Automatic For The People, but also explore their childhoods, their teenage bands, solo work and more.

Maps and Legends: The Story of R.E.M. will be released August 2.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

man-who-had-jail-sentence-commuted-by-trump-arrested-again
insert_link

National News

Man who had jail sentence commuted by Trump arrested again

(NEWARK, N.J.) -- A New Jersey Ponzi scheme architect, whose 24-year prison sentence was commuted by then-President Donald Trump in 2021, has been arrested again Wednesday on charges he defrauded investors by making false promises involving humanitarian supplies destined for Ukraine. Eliyahu Weinstein and four other men were charged with conspiring to defraud 150 individual investors of more than $35 million and with conspiracy to obstruct justice, according to federal prosecutors […]

todayJuly 19, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%