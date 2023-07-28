AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe pays tribute to Sinéad O’Connor with classic cover of “The Last Day of Our Acquaintance”

todayJuly 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Paul Bergen/Redferns

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has paid tribute to the late Sinéad O’Connor, whose death was revealed Wednesday, July 26. She was 56.

Stipe shared a photo with himself and Sinéad on Instagram, writing, “There are no words.”

Stipe and R.E.M. also shared a link to a YouTube video of R.E.M. covering Sinéad’s track “The Last Day of Our Acquaintance.” The performance took place at a VH1 Honors special in Los Angeles on April 28, 1996. 

“The Last Day of Our Acquaintance” is a track from Sinéad’s second studio album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, the same album that features her #1 single “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

Rod Stewart also paid tribute to Sinéad with a performance. The singer shared a video of him covering “Nothing Compares 2 U” at a show, captioning the clip, “My heart goes out to Sinead O’Connor’s family. What a loss.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ooh-la-la!-elton-john-adds-two-french-bulldogs-to-his-menagerie
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Ooh-la-la! Elton John adds two French bulldogs to his menagerie

ABC/Craig Sjodin Now that Elton John's tour is over, he'll likely be spending more time at home, which means he may have time to walk all the new dogs that he and his husband David Furnish have been adding to their menagerie. Back in June, David posted a photo of an adorable black puppy named Jacob and announced that his and Elton's two sons, Elijah and Zachary, would be "co-fathering" the […]

todayJuly 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%