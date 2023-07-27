AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Reba meets Lainey for the first time: “I’m just so proud of you”

todayJuly 27, 2023

Background
ABC/Larry McCormack

Lainey Wilson got to meet country icon Reba McEntire for the first time, and it was a pretty sweet moment.

“Y’all…what even? This was one of those pinch me moments. I am such a fan of @reba as not only an artist, but just for the incredible person she is…talk about a dream come true,” Lainey captions the Instagram reel of their backstage meeting at this year’s CMA Fest. 

“You mean so much to me. You have, you have. For real,” Lainey tells Reba, who then shares some affirmative words in return.

“Well, congratulations on everything you’ve been doing. I’m just so proud of you,” she tells the already-moved “Heart Like A Truck” singer.

You can watch this sweet moment in full on Lainey’s Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

