AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Reward offered in search for suspects in Baltimore block party mass shooting

todayJuly 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(BALTIMORE) — As investigators worked Monday to identify the suspects who killed two people and injured 28 others when they unleashed a barrage of gunfire early Sunday on a Baltimore block party, a reward was offered for information leading to the arrests and prosecution of the perpetrators.

During a news conference Monday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott expressed concerns about more violence erupting during gatherings on the Fourth of July.

“As we head into tonight and tomorrow, the Fourth of July, we know that people will continue to gather with their loved ones to celebrate. We want people to gather and celebrate at the Inner Harbor, at Cherry Hill, where they have their festival as they do every year,” Scott said. “But I implore everyone to please be safe. Think of those around you and the lives that you could potentially impact if you make a wrong choice.”

The mayor added, “We are gearing up every resource at our disposal … as we work to ensure that we have a safe Fourth of July.”

Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said investigators are working to identify the suspects but added no arrests have been made.

“I strongly urge anyone with information to help us bring these individuals to justice,” Worley said.

He announced that a $28,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the shooting rampage.

The mass shooting unfolded around 12:30 a.m. in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood in the southern district of the city. Worley said police officers rushed to the scene when numerous 911 callers reported shots being fired.

Worley said the barrage of gunfire broke out during a block party at a housing development in the 800 block of Gretna Court. The event was not permitted, he later told the media.

Killed in the shooting were 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzales and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi, according to police.

Among the 28 other victims who were shot, 15 were between the ages of 13 and 17, Worley said.

Based on different caliber shell casings collected at the scene, investigators believe multiple people fired weapons during the mass shooting, officials said.

Scott said seven of the victims remained in hospitals on Monday, including four who are in critical condition.

Dr. Hania Habeeb, associated chair of the emergency department at MedStar Harbor Hospital in Baltimore, said 19 victims, including 14 teenagers, were brought to her medical facility for treatment for gunshot wounds.

“We didn’t know if we were safe. We didn’t know if the shooter or shooters were right outside our hospital doors,” Habeeb said. “We approached what could have been an overwhelming and mentally chaotic and terrifying situation with calmness, bravery and a systematic approach with a key being teamwork.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

one-suspect-id’d,-others-sought-in-kansas-nightclub-shooting-that-injured-10
insert_link

National News

One suspect ID’d, others sought in Kansas nightclub shooting that injured 10

(WICHITA, Kan.) -- Eight people were shot and two were trampled when a gunfight involving multiple patrons erupted early Sunday inside a Wichita, Kansas, nightclub, sparking a chaotic stampede for the exit door, according to police. Among those shot, two are in critical condition, Wichita Police Department Officer Juan Rebolledo told ABC News. At least four guns were fired during the wild shootout that erupted at 12:58 a.m. inside the […]

todayJuly 4, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%