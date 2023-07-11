AD
Entertainment News

'Rick and Morty' and 'Community' vet Dan Harmon's animated 'Krapopolis' debuting September 24 with Fox preview

July 11, 2023

Krapopolis, the new animated series from Emmy winning Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon is launching on Fox in a two-episode preview premiere event on Sunday, September 24.

Set in Ancient Greece, the show stars the voices of Ted Lasso Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham, What We Do in the Shadows’ Matt Berry, and Richard Ayoade from The IT Crowd, and “tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities, while also trying their best to not kill each other in the process.”

Ayoade voices Tyrannis, the self-involved mortal son of the goddess Deliria, played by Waddingham, and the ruler of the titular city. While Deliria is the “goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices,” Berry plays Tyrannis’ dad Shulb, a mish-mash of various Greek creatures described as “the life of the orgy.”

The show will later take its regular time slot with a third episode as part of Fox’s Animation Domination block that gets underway on Sunday, October 1, along with new episodes of The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy.

The show, billed as Fox’s first wholly owned animated series, was renewed for a second and third season in 2022 — even before it premiered.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

