keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

Go to album
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef divorcing after six years

todayJuly 6, 2023

Background
Gisela Schober/Getty Images for amfAR

Ricky Martin will no longer be living La Vida Married: He and his husband of six years, Jwan Yosef, are getting divorced.

“It is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” Ricky said in a statement on Instagram.

The statement goes on to say, “Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other.”

Ricky and Jwan share two kids: Lucia, born in 2018, and Renn, born in 2019.  Ricky will continue to raise his twin sons Matteo and Valentino, who were born in 2008, as a single parent.

Ricky and Yosef, who’s a painter and conceptual artist, first met in 2015 via Instagram and started dating six months later after they met for the first time in person. They announced their engagement in 2016 and tied the knot in 2018.

Later this year, Ricky will team up with Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias for their Trilogy Tour of North America.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

