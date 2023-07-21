AD
Buck Country Music News

Riley Green on touring + collaborating with Luke Combs: “I’m such a big fan of him”

todayJuly 21, 2023

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Stagecoach

The opportunity to tour with Luke Combs and sing in stadiums is one Riley Green doesn’t take lightly. 

“Stadium shows are great. It’s such a big deal to go out there and be in front of 50 [thousand], 60,000 people,” Riley tells ABC Audio. “[It’s] something I never thought I’d be doing, but it’s great to have my first stadium tour be with Luke since I’ve been such a big fan of him and have been for a long time.”

In fact, Riley’s admiration for Luke recently led to them jumping in the studio to rerecord Riley’s 2019 song “Different ‘Round Here” as a new duet.

“I mean, being on tour just made sense,” shares Riley. “I reached out and asked him about a song I had called ‘Different ‘Round Here’ that’s been such a big song for me, but it was never a single, it was never on radio. And fortunately, he wanted to be a part of it.”

“Different ‘Round Here” is Riley’s latest single on country radio, and is currently #34 and ascending the country charts. 

Coming up, you can catch Riley and Luke at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on July 22. For tickets, visit Riley’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren is ready to share his latest solo project, Mountains, which was recorded during the pandemic. Lofgren tells ABC Audio that while he loved being home with his wife, Amy, and their dogs, "it was the first time in my life that I didn't do anything kind of professionally," and he knew he needed to change that. "So I just really hunkered down and I was kind of excited to write […]

July 21, 2023

todayJuly 21, 2023

