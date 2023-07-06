AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Ringo Starr on the “Paul is dead” conspiracy theory: “We had a great laugh about that”

todayJuly 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/ Heidi Gutman

Ringo Starr says The Beatles were very amused at the big “Paul is dead” conspiracy theory of the late ’60s, which suggested Paul McCartney had died and was replaced by a lookalike.

“We only ever had one that stuck. That was ‘Paul is dead.’ And there were some songs people pointed out as being ‘secret,'” Ringo, who turns 83 on July 7, tells Vulture when asked to pick his favorite Beatles conspiracy theory. He explains that the whole “secret song” thing was just them being “silly.”  

John (Lennon), by accident, learned how to play a tape backwards, and we put that to full use. So we’d just do something silly at the end of a track and it’d be all over the newspapers and on the radio,” he explains. “They’re actually singing, ‘Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.’ It just made us all laugh.”

He notes, “All of those interesting things we said were not that interesting. We had a great laugh about that. Look at what they’re saying now.”

In the same piece, Ringo reveals that the band’s first song, “Love Me Do,” is the track he’d consider his “career-defining song,” even though session musician Andy White is featured on the album, while Ringo’s on the single.

“We were on vinyl. We made a record,” he says. “We were just blessed that George Martin took a chance on us because many record labels sent us down.” He adds that when they heard it on the radio “it was a really big moment. It was magic because we were on this piece of vinyl all to ourselves.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Lee Brice wants your thoughts on his new song

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach Lee Brice's been working on new music, and he wants you to weigh in on an as-yet-unreleased song. Lee recently posted a video on Instagram of him previewing "No Country Boy Ever" on an acoustic guitar. The anthemic track celebrates the things men typically love doing in the South, such as fishing and enjoying mama's fried chicken.  Lee's latest album, Hey World, arrived in 2020 and includes the #1 hits "I Hope You're Happy Now," "One of Them Girls," "Memory I […]

todayJuly 6, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Paul McCartney’s ‘The Lyrics’ coming to paperback in November

Liveright Publishing Paul McCartney’s comprehensive book about his music is finally getting a paperback. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present will get a one-volume, paperback release on November 7. The new edition will include McCartney’s musings on seven songs left out of the original release: “Bluebird,” “Day Tripper,” “English Tea,” “Every […]

todayJuly 6, 2023

Uncategorized

Paramount drops trailer for new Bob Marley biopic, ‘Bob Marley: One Love’

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Music and movie fans are getting their first look at the upcoming Bob Marley biopic, Bob Marley: One Love. Paramount has just released the trailer for the film, which stars British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, who landed the role as Marley after a global talent search. It also stars Captain Marvel actress Lashana Lynch as Marley’s wife, Rita.  The […]

todayJuly 6, 2023

AD
0%