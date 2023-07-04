AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Ringo Starr once again wants you to spread “Peace and Love” on his birthday

todayJuly 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/ Heid Gutman

Ringo Starr is turning 83 on Friday, July 7, and he celebrating with his annual Peace and Love birthday event. 

“As many of you know, since 2008, every year I use my birthday, July the 7th, to spread peace and love,” he shares in a new video featuring footage from past birthdays. He explains that the first one took place in Chicago with just 80 fans; he says now “it’s grown so much with a celebration in countries all over the world.”

“You have all helped create a wave of peace and love that goes over a whole planet. It’s a simple thing to do,” Ringo says. “So I’m giving you this reminder to join me if you want to at noon your local time on July the 7th to post, say or even just think peace and love.”

He adds, “That would be great. A great birthday gift for me and for the world. It helps the planet…and the new planets we’re going to.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

i-love-you,-you-love-me-—-or-not:-producer-says-upcoming-‘barney’-film-with-daniel-kaluuya-will-be-adult-oriented
insert_link

Entertainment News

I love you, you love me — or not: Producer says upcoming ‘Barney’ film with Daniel Kaluuya will be adult-oriented

ABC -- Matthew Peyton/Getty Images While an upcoming big-screen movie starring the purple dinosaur Barney might not exactly come to mind when thinking of heavy movies like Everything Everywhere All at Once or Uncut Gems, that's apparently what its producers are going for. The in-development movie, to which Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya is attached, will lean "into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids," executive […]

todayJuly 3, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%