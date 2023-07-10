AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rita Wilson gushes about "best friend" Tom Hanks on his 67th birthday

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images, FILE

Rita Wilson is celebrating all things Tom Hanks for the actor’s 67th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to this man who is my lover, my best friend, my family, the father of my children,” Wilson began her tribute, posted to Instagram on his big day, which was Sunday, July 9.

Elsewhere in Wilson’s caption, she highlighted Hanks’ love of typewriters, as well as his cocktail inventions, DJ skills and support of veterans, sharing a photo of the two-time Oscar winner crossing his arms and giving the camera a slight smile.

Wilson, 66, also said Hanks “is happiest being surrounded by his family and friends.”

“He is one of the smartest people I know, has made me laugh everyday for 38 years, can nap anywhere at anytime,” she concluded her post. “Happy happy birthday my love!”

Among the notable reactions in the comments section was one from Julia Roberts, who starred with Hanks in 2007’s Charlie Wilson’s War and 2011’s Larry Crowne.

“Happy Everything!!! To you and your fella. Love you so much,” she wrote.

