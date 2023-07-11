Robert Downey Jr. was worried about acting skills “atrophy” after Marvel movie run

After the death of his Tony Stark in 2019’sAvengers: Endgame, Robert Downey, Jr. explains he was concerned about his acting muscles after they spent so many years, metaphorically, in an Iron Man suit.
“You start to wonder if a muscle you have hasn’t atrophied,” he tells The New York Times Magazine, explaining his turn in Oppenheimer for director Christopher Nolan was the ideal way to stretch.
“I knew there was a point where Chris Nolan was endorsing, let’s work those other muscles, but let’s do it while rendering you devoid of your usual go-to things,” which Downey defined as “the fast-talking, charming, unpredictable…” characters from previous films.
In Oppenheimer, Downey plays the former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission Lewis Strauss, who butted heads in real life — as he does onscreen — with J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy.
RDJ says, “I don’t know why I can relate to Lewis Strauss so much, but I felt like I was meant to play this role, and I knew I’d be in capable hands.”
For his part, Nolan recently told the Los Angeles Times of Downey, “I wanted to get him to do something completely different, to lose himself in another human being. When was the last time we’ve seen that? Chaplin?”
He adds, “Directors are very aware of how talented Downey is, but because of his incredible energy that can punch through the screen, finding the right thing for him is difficult.”
The actor tells TheNew York Times Magazine of Oppenheimer, “Coming from that other place…the box-office-weekend-dominating place, then going into this spot now where I’m happy that I’m in this quality product — I’m happy that I regained my connection with a more purist approach to making movies.”
Lady Gaga has won a legal victory: She doesn't have to give the reward money she offered for the return of her two stolen dogs to a woman who was involved in the theft. According to court documents obtained by People, a judge ruled that Jennifer McBride — who returned the pups after they were dognapped in 2021 but was later arrested and indicted on charges of receiving stolen property — is not entitled to the $500,000 reward […]