AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Russell Crowe remembers chance encounter with “hero of mine” Sinéad O’Connor

todayJuly 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Steve Granitz/WireImage

With fans, both famous and not, mourning the death of 56-year-old Sinéad O’Connor, Oscar winner Russell Crowe added his memories on X, formerly Twitter, of a chance meeting with the “Nothing Compares 2 U” star.

“Last year, working in Ireland, having a pint in the cold outside a Dalkey pub with some new friends, a woman with purpose strode past us,” Crowe began in the thread Wednesday, July 26. “Puffy parker zipped to the nape and her bowed head covered in a scarf.”

He explained someone in his party who apparently recognized the singer jumped up and ran over to O’Connor. They embraced “and he waived me over. There under streetlights with mist on my breath, I met Sinéad. She looked in my eyes, and uttered with disarming softness ‘oh, it’s you Russell,'” the Oscar winner recalled.

Crowe explained O’Connor joined them at their table and had tea. Their conversation touched on various topics important to them, he explained, including politics, her “warm memory” of his native New Zealand, “faith, music, movies and her brother the writer.”

Crowe added, “I had the opportunity to tell her she was a hero of mine.”

He expressed, “When her second cup was taking on the night air, she rose, embraced us all and strode away into the fog-dimmed streetlights. We sat there the four of us and variously expressed the same thing. What an amazing woman.”

“Peace be with your courageous heart Sinéad,” Crowe signed off.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

hbo-renews-‘the-righteous-gemstones’-for-fourth-season
insert_link

Entertainment News

HBO renews ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ for fourth season

L-R - Patterson, McBride, Devine -- Jake Giles Netter/HBO Fans of The Righteous Gemstones have seen their prayers answered: HBO has renewed its acclaimed original comedy series for a fourth season. Created by costar Danny McBride, the show about a greedy televangelist family centers on the family members' jockeying for control of their dollar-grabbing dynasty. It also stars John Goodman, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, Walton Goggins, Steve Zahn, Iliza Shlesinger, […]

todayJuly 27, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%