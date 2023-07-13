AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Sammy Hagar puts an end to talk of a Van Halen reunion

todayJuly 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Sammy Hagar is putting to rest any talk of a Van Halen reunion to honor the band’s late guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who passed away in 2020.

Although there was talk of some sort of tribute in the past, Hagar discusses why a reunion of the band can’t really happen during an appearance on the That Rocks podcast.

“It’s the same old story. It’s the same old f***** story,” Hagar says. “Alex [Van Halen] won’t respond to me. I reach out to him. I haven’t done it in a long time now, ’cause it’s, like, ‘Hey, you wanna talk to me? Call me.’ But there’s not going to be a Van Halen reunion,” he continues, adding, “it’s too late.” 

If it were to happen, Sammy says Eddie’s son, Wolfgang Van Halen, “would be the perfect guy” to be a part of it, but he’s too busy now with his own band Mammoth WVH. When it comes to the band’s other frontman, David Lee Roth, Hagar says, “there’s no way he would cooperate with me.”

“So if [Dave] goes out by himself, that’s not a Van Halen reunion; that’s half a Van Halen reunion. If I go out by myself without him, it’s a half a Van Halen reunion,” Hagar explains. “Only good news about that is that I could sing his songs just fine.” 

Sammy and bassist Mike Anthony are still close and perform together; Sammy says he’d love to have Alex come play with them as well, but “the thought of a Van Halen reunion without Eddie, no, there’s no such thing.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

duff-mckagan-gets-bat-tattoo-in-honor-of-ozzy-osbourne
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Duff McKagan gets bat tattoo in honor of Ozzy Osbourne

Harry Durrant/Getty Images Duff McKagan got a new tattoo paying tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. The Guns N' Roses bassist shared an Instagram post showing off his latest ink, a bat on top of his hand. "I FINALLY got my @ozzyosbourne tattoo!" McKagan writes in the caption. Ozzy, of course, infamously bit the head off a bat during a 1982 concert. As one fan quips in the comments of McKagan's post, "This is […]

todayJuly 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%