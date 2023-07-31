AD
Sarajevo documentary featuring U2 to open the 2023 Sarajevo Film Festival

todayJuly 31, 2023

Adam Berry/Getty Images

The new documentary Kiss the Future, featuring Irish rockers U2, is set to open the 2023 Sarajevo Film Festival this August.

Screen Daily reports that the film, which received its world premiere in February at the Berlin Film Festival and also opened New York’s Tribeca Festival in June, will be part of Sarajevo Film Festival’s Open Air program on August 11.

Kiss the Future, directed by Nenad Cicin-Sain and produced by Matt DamonBen Affleck and Sarah Anthony, follows a group of underground musicians and creatives during the siege of Sarajevo, which lasted from April 1992 to February 1996. The doc includes footage of U2’s memorable 1997 concert at Koševo Stadium celebrating the country’s liberation, along with interviews with BonoThe Edge and Adam Clayton.

The film also features interviews with Sarajevo Film Festival founder Mirsad Purivatra. He started the festival during the conflict in 1995, and only stepped down as director last year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

