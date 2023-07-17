Schreiner Athletics Announces ALL-Centennial Team

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Schreiner University, the Schreiner University Athletics Department has released their All-Centennial Team, made up of former Schreiner student-athletes and teams throughout the 100 years of Schreiner Athletics.

At the 2023 Student-Athlete Centennial Banquet, the Schreiner University Athletics Department formally announced their All-Centenial team, made up of 21 individuals and 4 teams that excelled above the rest in their field of competition.

The All-Centennial Team selection process was broken down into the four eras of Schreiner University Athletics; Schreiner Instuitute, Schreiner Junior College, Schreiner NAIA Athletics, and Schreiner NCAA Athletics.

SCHREINER ATHLETICS ALL-CENTENNIAL TEAM

Melissa Barringer – Shotgun

Melissa Barringer was a member of the Schreiner University Shotgun team from 2015-2019. During her time at Schreiner, she helped lead her team to back-to-back National Championships in 2018 & 2019.

In 2017, Barringer won the High Overall Women’s competition at the ACUI Collegiate Clay Target Championship.

Melissa Barringer at the 2023 Student-Athlete Centennial Banquet pictued below

Rachel Barringer – Shotgun

Rachel Barringer was a member of the Schreiner University Shotgun team from 2015-2019. During her time at Schreiner, she helped lead her team to back-to-back National Championships in 2018 & 2019.

Rachel Barringer at the 2023 Student-Athlete Centennial Banquet pictured below

Raymond Berry – Football

Raymond Berry was a member of the 1950 Schreiner University Football team. After his time at Schreiner, Berry went on to be drafted to the NFL by the Baltimore Colts in 1955 where he led the league in receptions three times, posted 9,275 recieving yards, 14.7 yards per reception and only recorded 2 fumbles in his entire career. Berry was a 6x Pro-Bowler, 3x All-Pro, 2x NFL Champion, and was selected into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1973.

Member of the Schreiner Universty Hall of Honor.

Brandon Creek – Baseball

Brandon Creek was a member of the Schreiner University Baseball team from 1998-2001. In 2000, Creek led his team to an ASC Championship and was named ASC Championship MVP. The following year (2001), Brandon Creek was named ASC Player of the Year.

Member of the Schreiner University Hall of Honor.

Felicia Delgado – Softball

Felicia Delgado was a member of the Schreiner University Softball team 2000-2003. During her time at Schreiner, Delgado was named All-Western Division First Team, ASC Co-Freshman of the Year, ASC Player of the Year, ASC All-Conference, and still holds Schreiner Softball Single-Season records for Doubles, Triples, ERA, and Shutouts.

Member of the Schreiner University Hall of Honor.

Felicia Delgado at the 2023 Student-Athlete Centennial Banquet pictured below

Penny Fitzpatrick – Women’s Tennis

Penny Fitzpatrick was a member of the Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team in 1981 where she helped lead her team to a NJCAA National Championship, winning both of her Singles and Doubles matches.

Karen Gulley – Women’s Tennis

Karem Gulley was a member of the Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team in 1977 and was named the NJCAA Women’s Tennis Singles National Champion. After her time at Schreiner, Karen Gulley went on to play professionally for the Women’s Tennis Association.

Keenan Gumbs – Men’s Basketball

Keenan Gumbs was a member of the Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team from 2014-2018. During his time at Schreiner, Gumbs led his team to the program’s first ever SCAC Men’s Basketball Championship in 2018 and was named 2018 SCAC Man of the Year, 2018 SCAC Men’s Basketball Championship MVP, SCAC All-Tournament Team, and NABC All-American. After his time at Schreiner, Keenan Gumbs went on to play professionally overseas.

Rodney Holland – Baseball

Rodney Holland was a member of the Schreiner University Baseball team from 1989-1994. He was named an All-American 1993 and went on to be drafted by the Cleveland Indians. His #23 jersey number is now retired by Schreiner Baseball and can be seen on display on the outfield fence at Bob Henry Field.

Member of the Schreiner University Hall of Honor.

David Hulse – Baseball

David Hulse was a member of the Schreiner University Baseball team from 1988-1990. While at Schreiner, Hulse posted a season Batting Average of .482 in 1990 and went on to be drafted by the Texas Rangers. His #1 jersey number is now retired by Schreiner Baseball and can be seen on display on the outfield fence at Bob Henry Field.

Roland Ingram – Men’s Tennis

Roland Ingram was a member of the Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team in 1962 and was named the NJCAA Men’s Tennis Singles and Doubles National Champion.

Member of the Schreiner University Hall of Honor.

Dr. Charley Johnson – Football

Dr. Charley Johnson attended Schreiner Institute from 1956-1958. While at Schreiner, Johnson was a member of the Schreiner University Football team, the Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team, and the Schreiner University Men’s Golf team. After his time at Schreiner, Dr. Charley Johnson went on to have a 15 year professional football career as a Quarterback and was inducted into the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame.

Member of the Schreiner University Hall of Honor.

Dr. Charley Johnson at the 2023 Student-Athlete Centennial Banquet pictured below

Cheyne Kendall – Men’s Golf

Cheyne Kendall was a member of the Schreiner University Men’s Golf team from 2011-2014. During his time at Schreiner, Kendall was named a 2x GCAA All-American and a 2x All-SCAC First Team member. In 2014, Cheyne Kendall helped lead his team to a SCAC Men’s Golf Championship and a NCAA Division III Men’s Golf National Championship where he placed 2nd as an individual.

Dr. Kathryn Norton-Vaughn – Women’s Tennis

Dr. Kathryn Norton-Vaughn was a member of the Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team from 1992-1994. During her time at Schreiner, Norton-Vaughn was named an All-American in 1992 and claimed Scholar Athlete awards in 1993 & 1994.

Zach Oliver – Men’s Golf

Zach Oliver was a member of the Schreiner University Men’s Golf team from 2011-2015. During his time at Schreiner, Oliver was named SCAC Player of the Year, All-SCAC First Team, and 2x SCAC Player of the Week. in 2014, Zach Oliver helped lead his team to a SCAC Men’s Golf Championship (where he finished in 1st as an individual) and a NCAA Division III Men’s Golf National Championship.

Aric Peterson – Men’s Soccer

Aric Peterson was a member of the Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team from 1995-1998. During his time at Schreiner, Peterson became Schreiner Men’s Soccer’s All-Time leader in Career Goals (54), Single-Season Goals (18), and Single-Game Goals (4). He is also the Schreiner Men’s Soccer All-Time leader in Career Points (135), Single-Season Points (46), and Single-Game Points (9).

Aric Peterson at the 2023 Student-Athlete Centennial Banquet pictured below

Gretchen Peterson – Volleyball

Gretchen Peterson was a member of the Schreiner University Volleyball team from 1998-2001. During her time at Schreiner, Peterson recorded 1,223 Career Kills and is 2nd All-Time in Career Aces (117).

Member of the Schreiner University Hall of Honor.

Gretchen Peterson at the 2023 Student-Athlete Centennial Banquet pictured below

Tim Powers – Men’s Basketball

Tim Powers was a member of the Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team from 1989-1993. During his time at Schreiner, Tim Powers became the Schreiner Men’s Basketball All-Time leading scorer with 2,109 Career Points and is 2nd All-Time in Career Assists (397) and Career Steals (179).

Mary Schaefer – Women’s Tennis

Mary Schaefer was a member of the Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team in 1975. During her time at Schreiner, Schaefer was named an All-American and helped lead her team to a 5th place finish in the NJCAA.

Jack Stevens – Football

Jack Stevens attended the opening year of Schreiner Institute in 1923. He was the first ever Quarterback and Captain of the Schreiner University Football team and scored the team’s first ever touchdown on September 28, 1923.

Jack Stevens jr. (son of Jack Stevens) at the 2023 Student-Athlete Centennial Banquet pictured below

Bee Wood – Men’s Tennis

Bee Wood was a member of the Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team in 1962 and helped lead his team to a NJCAA National Championship. Wood was also named a NJCAA Men’s Tennis Doubles National Champion that same year.

1935 Schreiner Football Team

Representing the Schreiner Institute era is the 1935 Football team for the undefeated season that they recorded that year.

1981 Women’s Tennis Team

Representing the Schreiner Junior College era is the 1981 Women’s Tennis team for the NJCAA National Championship that they won that year.

1990 Women’s Tennis Team

Representing the Schreiner NAIA era is the 1990 Women’s Tennis team for the NAIA District 4 Championship that they won that year.

Members of 1990 Women’s Tennis team at the 2023 Student-Athlete Centennial Banquet pictured below

Head Coach Steve Hoppes, Bianca Garza, Candace Craft, Janda Castillo, Julie Christensen, Manda Klein, Theresa Clairborne, & Cassie Boea

2014 Men’s Golf Team

Representing the Schreiner NCAA era is the 2014 Men’s Golf team for the SCAC Men’s Golf Championship and the NCAA Division III Men’s Golf National Championship that they won that year.

Members of 2014 Men’s Golf team at the 2023 Student-Athlete Centennial Banquet pictured below

Ian Davis & Jimmy Keener