Scoreboard roundup — 7/18/23

National News

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images (CLAYCOMO, Mo.) -- A Ford assembly plant in Claycomo, Missouri, was evacuated and shut down on Tuesday night after police received a report about a possible threat. At a press conference, Clay County Sheriff's Office officials said a man who claimed to be armed with explosives, a rifle and a handgun barricaded himself in a bathroom. The incident occurred at 5:20 p.m. local time. As authorities tried […]