    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 7/19/23

todayJuly 20, 2023

Background
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 5

Baltimore 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Texas 5, Tampa Bay 1

St. Louis 6, Miami 4

Houston 4, Colorado 1

Oakland 6, Boston Red Sox 5

Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Angels 7, New York Yankees 3

San Diego 2, Toronto 0

Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 2

New York Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Arizona 5, Atlanta 3

Chicago Cubs 8, Washington 3

Detroit 3, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 6, Seattle 3

WOMENS NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Indiana 82, Washington 76

Dallas 98, New York 88

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

