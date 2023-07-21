AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 7/20/23

todayJuly 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

WOMANS NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Connecticut 82, Atlanta 71

Minnesota 73, Los Angeles 70

Phoenix 80, Chicago 62

Las Vegas 79, Seattle 63

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Arizona 7, Atlanta 5

Milwaukee 4, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 1

Toronto 4, San Diego 0

Chicago White Sox 6, New York Mets 2

Detroit 3, Kansas City 0

Seattle 5, Minnesota 0

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 2

Houston 3, Oakland 1

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

trump-organization,-michael-cohen-agree-to-settle-million-dollar-lawsuit
insert_link

National News

Trump Organization, Michael Cohen agree to settle million-dollar lawsuit

RapidEye/Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- The Trump Organization and former President Donald Trump's one-time attorney Michael Cohen agreed Friday to settle a million-dollar dispute, just days before a jury trial was scheduled to start. Cohen had accused the Trump Organization of failing to pay his legal fees of about $1 million. The two sides announced the settlement agreement during a court hearing Friday in State Supreme Court in Manhattan. Jury […]

todayJuly 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%