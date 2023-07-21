Scoreboard roundup — 7/20/23

Trump Organization, Michael Cohen agree to settle million-dollar lawsuit
RapidEye/Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- The Trump Organization and former President Donald Trump's one-time attorney Michael Cohen agreed Friday to settle a million-dollar dispute, just days before a jury trial was scheduled to start. Cohen had accused the Trump Organization of failing to pay his legal fees of about $1 million. The two sides announced the settlement agreement during a court hearing Friday in State Supreme Court in Manhattan. Jury […]