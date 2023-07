Scoreboard roundup — 7/23/23

National News

A Coast Guard aircrew saves two men Sunday morning after their boat capsized off the coast of Jekyll Island in Georgia, in this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah. -- U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah (JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga.) -- A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircrew said it saved two men Sunday morning after their boat capsized off the coast of Jekyll Island in […]