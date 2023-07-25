Scoreboard roundup — 7/24/23

Former Columbia University OB-GYN to be sentenced for sexual abuse conviction
(NEW YORK) -- Robert Hadden, the former Columbia University gynecologist who prosecutors said "abused his position of power to assault patient after patient, year after year," is slated to be sentenced to 20 years in prison, but a federal court judge is mulling a request from his attorneys to speak. Hadden was convicted in January for sexually abusing four of his patients, including a minor, and two who were pregnant. […]