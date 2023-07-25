AD
Scoreboard roundup — 7/24/23

todayJuly 25, 2023

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto 6, LA Dodgers 3 (11)

Detroit 5, San Francisco 1

Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 4, Seattle 3

Houston 10, Texas 9

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado 10, Washington 6

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 8, San Diego 4

St. Louis 10, Arizona 6

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

